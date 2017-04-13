TU Snags In-State Standout QB - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Snags In-State Standout QB

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of the state's top quarterbacks is headed to TU.

Norman North QB Brandon Marquardt signed as a preferred walk-on for the Hurricane Thursday.

He threw for more than 4,600 yards last season, the most ever in class 6A history.

The signal caller was not heavily recruited but felt TU was the place for him.

"When I went to Tulsa, they talked about how they are kind of under the radar and they don't get the respect around the nation that they want and they always got a big chip on their shoulder,” said Marquardt. “I kind of looked at myself and that's what I've always been about. Nobody has really given me the respect that I thought that I should get. I think that I'll fit in perfectly there and try and prove my point."

