Video Showing Man Berating Tulsa Officer Posted On Social Media

A video of a man berating a Tulsa police officer during a traffic stop is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video was posted Tuesday afternoon by a man named Eddie Kash - it shows Tulsa Police Officer Justin Beal talking to individuals during a vehicle stop.

Already the video has more than 114,000 views; Tulsa Police say that type of interaction happens too often.

"I plead the fifth. I don't talk to police. I have the right to remain silent and I will,” you hear in the video. "We know our rights. Well, I'm not driving so you don't have to ask me. I don't have to identify myself. I'm waiting for y’all to violate my rights. Yeah, I'm a get paid."

The almost four-and-a-half-minute video continues to escalate as Beal remains calm as he is peppered with profanities.

"What you want to shoot a n*****. This ain't Mike Brown mother f******. This ain't no mother - I'm chosen. I'm the chosen, you know. Look at this p**** ass cracker. Ain’t got s*** else to do. Violate my rights p****. Violate mine, I promise you I'm a get paid," they say in the video.

Sergeant Shane Tuell said these types of situations occur too often.

"This is something we deal with out in the field a lot. We deal with individuals that try to taunt us, that say racial slurs to us, that say things that try to provoke a reaction and it's videoed and they want a reaction," Tuell said.

The sergeant said Beal acted professionally and followed proper protocol.

"Train over and over that you maintain your temper while on this job,” Tuell said. “The maintaining of your temper is one of the best things you can do as an officer, and these guys did it to a T, they did a fantastic job."

We reached out to the individual who posted the video and have not heard back.