Window Shot Out During Tulsa Restaurant Robbery Attempt

Police are looking for a man who fired a shotgun through a window during an attempted robbery of a restaurant early Friday.

Officers were called to the Taco Bell in the 3100 block of East 11th Street just before 2:15 a.m. Police said two employees were inside when the robber fired the shotgun at the window to get inside.

Officers said both workers ran to a nearby QuikTrip and called 911. The workers told police the robber fired another round inside the restaurant before leaving.

Police believe nothing was taken in the robbery. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the one used by the gunman, but determined the driver was not the robber.

Police say neither worker was injured.