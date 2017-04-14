Owasso High School Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Tea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owasso High School Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

The school year marches on and this month News On 6 recognizes our latest "Impactful Teacher" who received not one but two nominations.

Her name is Stephani Barger and she is a Special Education teacher at Owasso High School.

6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor and Rich Lenz caught up with her and some of her students and surprised her with a $250 check presented by Bob Hurley.

She plans to use the money to help create a multi-sensory room for her students and she says teaching Special Education is incredibly rewarding.

"I have a mentoring program that is so amazing. My girls are going to be in the talent show this year and that's why I came into special ed because I wanted my kids to be included in everything and get that full high school experience and we get that here," said Stephani Barger.

Congratulations to Stephani Barger and thanks to Bob Hurley Auto Family for the continued support.

Nominate An Impactful Teacher Here

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.