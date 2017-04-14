Owasso High School Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

The school year marches on and this month News On 6 recognizes our latest "Impactful Teacher" who received not one but two nominations.

Her name is Stephani Barger and she is a Special Education teacher at Owasso High School.

6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor and Rich Lenz caught up with her and some of her students and surprised her with a $250 check presented by Bob Hurley.

She plans to use the money to help create a multi-sensory room for her students and she says teaching Special Education is incredibly rewarding.

"I have a mentoring program that is so amazing. My girls are going to be in the talent show this year and that's why I came into special ed because I wanted my kids to be included in everything and get that full high school experience and we get that here," said Stephani Barger.

Congratulations to Stephani Barger and thanks to Bob Hurley Auto Family for the continued support.

