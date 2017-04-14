Cinderella Prom Project Continues To Grow, Help Tulsa Students - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cinderella Prom Project Continues To Grow, Help Tulsa Students

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Dozens of Will Rogers High School seniors are getting a chance to be the belle at prom, thanks to the Cinderella Prom Project.

It's something about the sparkles, bright colors, and glamor, that makes finding the perfect prom dress worthwhile.

Will Rogers senior Tatyana George is one of many who will be transformed through the Cinderella Prom Project.

The project, in partnership with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, provides dresses, makeup, jewelry and hair to the students who participate.

"The professional people come and do your hair and makeup and makes you feel special," George said.

Susan Champion with the Will Rogers High School Foundation started The Cinderella Prom Project three years ago.

"There are times I get tears in my eyes because I think, you know, the joy - so many kids don’t have opportunities," Champion said.

She said the project helps relieve the burden of shelling out big bucks for the big day.

"They can pick out a dress and go to prom and still feel really good about that," Champion said.

Organizers said it's great to see the number of dresses grow each year, and they hope to one day expand the project to other schools around the area; next year they hope to see tuxedos in the room.

Rebecca Marks-Jimerson with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said, "So, we're going to have tux. So Henry Primeaux has donated 10 tux, the first ten 10 tux, and we are also going to expand it to etiquette."

There is still time to donate dresses to the project.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce says it will pick up donated formal wear for the project.  Contact the chamber at 918-585-2084.

