April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth In New York Zoo

April, the 15-year-old giraffe, has finally given birth.

It happened Saturday morning.

Animal lovers around the world have been glued to their tablets, computers and smartphones as they watch a live stream of the giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The live stream first launched on February 10th.

The Animal Adventure Park says the newborn calf is expected to weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall at birth.

The zoo says it will now have a contest to name it.