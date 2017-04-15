OHP Arrests DUI Driver Following Tulsa Accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a driver after they said he crashed his car while driving drunk early Saturday.

Troopers said the man, who has not yet been identified, had his younger sister in the car at the time.

The OHP says the driver's car clipped a pickup, then hit a wall on Interstate 44 near Garnett Road at about 1:30 a.m.

The truck's driver suffered some bruises in the accident.

The car's driver was taken to the Tulsa County jail.