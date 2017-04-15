Driver Sought After Stolen Car Chase From Tulsa To Claremore

Police are looking for a man who they say got away after a chase which started in east Tulsa and ended near Claremore early Saturday.

Officers tell News On 6, the chase began near Memorial Drive and Admiral Place just after midnight.

Police said a check determined the Chevy Cruze had been reported stolen in Claremore on Friday, so officers attempted to stop it. They said the driver instead took off.

A TPD K9 officer was unable to locate the man.

Rogers County deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the car abandoned in rural Rogers County.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, call the Tulsa Police Department or the Claremore Police Department.

Some of the information in this news story may have been provided by law enforcement with the request News On 6 inform the public of, and/or assist in locating a person in connection with, a police investigation. News On 6 can make no independent verification of the accuracy of the information, photographs and/or video provided to it by police or other law enforcement agencies.