Burglary Victim Frustrated With New State Questions - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Burglary Victim Frustrated With New State Questions

Posted: Updated:
Jason Haley is frustrated by the new state questions. Jason Haley is frustrated by the new state questions.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is outraged that a repeat offender keeps avoiding prison. The suspect has a long list of felonies but is going to drug court for a second time.

This will only get worse after July 1 because state questions 780 and 781 take effect. It means you can get caught possessing drugs, not just marijuana but meth, heroin, K2 and various other hard drugs repeatedly and receive a misdemeanor every time. Also, you can get caught embezzling money from your employer, writing bad checks, or having stolen property and it’ll be a misdemeanor, no matter how many times it happens. Basically, meaning it’s a ticket as long as it’s under $1,000.

Jason Haley, a victim of theft doesn’t like it. He’s frustrated by the suspects history, saying the victim stole a motorcycle title, personal financial information, a W-2 form, and various things like that.

Records show the suspect, Daniel Castillo, avoided prison for three theft felonies after going to drug court in 2009, then in 2015 for stealing and only got a four-year suspended sentence. Two years later Castillo picked up eight more felonies, but instead of prison, he’s going back to drug court.

"There's lots of us victims out there and we feel our rights don't matter," said Jason Haley.

State question 780 and 781 promised that proceeds would go to the counties so they could treat people with addictions but when reading the law’s description, who gets the money and where that money goes is very vague. Many people are worried there will be less treatment, not more.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.