Broken Arrow Break-Ins, Burglaries Cause Concern

An increase in break-ins and burglaries has several Broken Arrow neighborhoods on alert.

Homeowners move to gated communities to feel safer. But several neighbors say that's no longer the case.

People were outraged after vandals hit A New Leaf, causing about $25,000 in damage to this non-profit that teaches adults with special needs how to garden.

"With the devastation that happened last week, it kind of crippled our organization, our business," said Kevin Harper, director of business development at A New Leaf.

Thanks to an outpouring of love from volunteers, donors and customers, A New Leaf is back on its feet.



But neighbors say the crime is not going away.

Tommy Yardy lives in a gated community, called Bristol Ponds, near Washington and Elm.

He moved there two and a half years ago, thinking the added security would make it safe enough for Yardy to leave his keys in his truck every night.

"I've been pretty naive for a long time," Yardy says.

Yardy learned his lesson the hard way a few weeks ago when someone stole his truck.



Broken Arrow Police found it about a week-and-a-half later a mile from his neighborhood with a stolen handgun and stolen wallet inside.

"I was glad to have it back," Yardy says.

Broken Arrow Police say several neighborhoods are seeing an uptick in break-ins, thefts and burglaries compared to last year.

Bristol Ponds reported four this year, compared to zero last year.

Stacey Lynn to its east reported two last year and is already at two so far this year.



The Wedgewood Addition reported nine of these incidents last year and eight already this year.

"You know, it's a great place but that was a thing," Yardy says. "I won't be that naive again."