TPD Reveals Names Of Deputies, Officer Who Shot Joshua Barre

The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the names of the deputies and police officer who fatally shot Joshua Barre last week.

Tulsa Police Officer Donnie Johnson, 32, and Tulsa County sheriff's deputies Brandon Walker, 41,and William Ramsey, 49, fired at Barre as he went into a convenience store in north Tulsa wielding two knives.

They were attempting to serve a court-ordered civil mental health pickup for Barre, 29, which records show the sheriff's office had attempted to do at least four times in more than a week.

Friday's shooting is the first deadly force encounter the Mental Health Unit has ever been involved in, Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

But before any shots were fired, Regalado said a deputy used a Taser. He says it didn't make "proper contact" with Barre and failed.

Surveillance footage from the convenience store shows two people run away from Barre as he enters the store, clearly holding two kitchen knives in his right hand.

Tulsa Police are handling the investigation of their own officer and the deputies firing the shots.

Johnson, Ramsey and Walker are on paid administrative leave.