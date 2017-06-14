Broken Arrow Police Investigate Road Rage Caught On Camera - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Police Investigate Road Rage Caught On Camera

Posted: Updated:
Broken Arrow Police are investigating a possible case of road rage caught on camera. Broken Arrow Police are investigating a possible case of road rage caught on camera.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a possible case of road rage caught on camera.

A woman, who will be referred to as simply Lori for her safety, posted a dash-camera video to Facebook, and she said it shows a reckless driver on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Elm Street exit.    

You can see the driver of the flatbed pickup swerving, nearly hitting a car.

"A clear road rage incident, reckless driving, you see a silver Ford flat bed, pick up driving erratically," Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch describes the video.

In the video you can see a Ford pickup drive up and tailgate a car and then change lanes, at one point almost hitting that car and making obscene gestures.

Police say this is a case of two vehicles road raging. They say the most dangerous part comes when the driver of that truck gets in front of the silver car.

The truck travels across three lanes of traffic, gets in front of the gray car and slams on the brakes causing the gray car to also slam on the brakes, narrowly missing the back of this truck," Koch said.

Lori says she was afraid that truck was going to hit someone. She says she lost track of it once it drove past her speeding away.

"He could've very easily killed somebody," Lori says. "You know, there's a lot of different things that could be hit on the road there. Not only cars and bridges but there's light pole and it could've been a very dangerous situation."

Lori did the right thing, Koch says, by reporting reckless driving. He says other witnesses called police.

In the meantime, Lori says she wants those who drive recklessly to realize "its not worth a life, it's not worth a life, take a deep breath and get over it, it's not worth killing somebody," she says.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.