Broken Arrow Police Investigate Road Rage Caught On Camera

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a possible case of road rage caught on camera.

A woman, who will be referred to as simply Lori for her safety, posted a dash-camera video to Facebook, and she said it shows a reckless driver on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Elm Street exit.

You can see the driver of the flatbed pickup swerving, nearly hitting a car.

"A clear road rage incident, reckless driving, you see a silver Ford flat bed, pick up driving erratically," Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch describes the video.

In the video you can see a Ford pickup drive up and tailgate a car and then change lanes, at one point almost hitting that car and making obscene gestures.

Police say this is a case of two vehicles road raging. They say the most dangerous part comes when the driver of that truck gets in front of the silver car.

The truck travels across three lanes of traffic, gets in front of the gray car and slams on the brakes causing the gray car to also slam on the brakes, narrowly missing the back of this truck," Koch said.

Lori says she was afraid that truck was going to hit someone. She says she lost track of it once it drove past her speeding away.

"He could've very easily killed somebody," Lori says. "You know, there's a lot of different things that could be hit on the road there. Not only cars and bridges but there's light pole and it could've been a very dangerous situation."



Lori did the right thing, Koch says, by reporting reckless driving. He says other witnesses called police.

In the meantime, Lori says she wants those who drive recklessly to realize "its not worth a life, it's not worth a life, take a deep breath and get over it, it's not worth killing somebody," she says.