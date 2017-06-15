Hot With Storms Possible Across NE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hot With Storms Possible Across NE Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We are tracking a few storms this morning that developed last night across southern Kansas.   The bulk of this activity will remain to the east of the area for the next few hours.  But, we will need to watch for development more westward by sunrise.  Some hi-resolution data continue supporting a small cluster of storms brushing northeastern Oklahoma early this morning.   As of this post, these storms have not formed.   The confidence for this possible formation also remains quite low.   If they do form, they could be severe weather damaging wind potential along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will move from the upper 70s into the mid-90s along with temp heat index values nearing 105. We’re getting very close to heat advisory criteria for part of northeastern Oklahoma.   

Later this afternoon and evening, additional storms are likely to develop across south central Kansas and part of north central Oklahoma.  Severe storms will be likely as these storms will move east before diving southeast later tonight as they attempt to form one or two storm complexes and move into the southern sections of the state.   As these storms form into the complex the wind damage threat will increase.  This activity should exit the region also pre-dawn Friday leaving the midday to afternoon with breezy, warm and humid weather.   Daytime highs are expected to move back into the mid-90s along with heat index values near 105.   

This weekend a weak front will enter the northern Oklahoma area Sunday morning along with a chance for a few showers and storms and a reduction in temperatures for the northern half of the state.   Daytime highs will be near 90 Sunday along with northeast winds and lower humidity for the region.   Locations across far southern Oklahoma may continue to have higher dew points and therefore higher heat index values.   The data suggest the front will clear southern Oklahoma late Sunday evening and would bring the drier air more southward for southern sections into Monday.

Monday morning, we should start with lows in the 60s and end with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds will return Tuesday along with increasing low level moisture and increasing heat index numbers. 

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog. 

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

