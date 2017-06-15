Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has some new members Thursday morning. The 2017 induction ceremony had a Red Dirt feel with Red Dirt music pioneer Jimmy LaFave and the Red Dirt Rangers among the inductees.

Others going into the Hall of Fame include singer-songwriter Carl Belew, musician and actor Rodney Lay, Grammy winner David Teegarden and singer-harmonica player Jimmy Junior Markham.

LaFave and Belew were inducted posthumously.

The Hanson Brothers of Tulsa were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at their annual Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival last month.

