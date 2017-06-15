Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductees. Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductees.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame has some new members Thursday morning. The 2017 induction ceremony had a Red Dirt feel with Red Dirt music pioneer Jimmy LaFave and the Red Dirt Rangers among the inductees.

Others going into the Hall of Fame include singer-songwriter Carl Belew, musician and actor Rodney Lay, Grammy winner David Teegarden and singer-harmonica player Jimmy Junior Markham.

LaFave and Belew were inducted posthumously.

The Hanson Brothers of Tulsa were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at their annual Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival last month.

5/21/2017 Related Story: Hop Jam Plays To Big Crowds In Downtown Tulsa

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.