Tulsa Juneteenth Events Celebrate The Love Of Freedom

There will also be movies and music at Guthrie Green.

Many events take place in the historic Greenwood District.

Juneteenth events are scheduled in Tulsa June 15-18, 2017, as Green Country celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops landed at Galveston with the news that the Civil War - and slavery - were over.

There are many activities planned for this week that showcase local talent and bring the community together. There are movies, exhibits, musical performances and more.

Events kick off Thursday, June 15 with a comedy show at 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the movie Hidden Figures shown at Guthrie Green at 8:30 p.m.

The Biker Boyz will be back in town bringing custom motorcycles. There's a meet and greet at 4 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Holiday Inn City Center.

A concert will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at OSU-Tulsa in the Greenwood District. There is also an after party at Mamadou's Downtown starting at 11 p.m.

See the Juneteenth Facebook page

The Biker Boyz Expo Show begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17 in the Historic Greenwood District. There's a blood drive that same day, kids zone and another concert starting at 6 p.m.

There are also art shows and performances throughout the weekend. For the Love of Freedom begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Living Arts Building, 307 East Brady Street. Poems, drumming, dance and music all express struggle, freedom and celebration, the Living Arts website states.

Examining Change: The North Tulsa Art Project, can be experienced through June 22, 2017. There a photographic display of North Tulsa, works from contemporary Black artists and a series of performances by dancers, singers and other artists.

Here's a link to the Juneteenth website where you can see a list of all the activities planned.