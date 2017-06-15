Tulsa Police Release Dash, Body Cam Video Of Joshua Barre Fatal Shooting

Tulsa Police released additional video from the officer-involved fatal shooting of Joshua Barre on June 9, 2017. The new video is from dash cameras and one body-worn camera.

One Tulsa Police officer and two Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies were trying to stop Barre from walking into a convenience store with two knives. After receiving multiple 911 calls, officers and deputies followed Barre into the parking lot of the store on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When he continued to refuse commands to not enter the store, he was Tased. Tulsa police said that didn't stop him, so when he opened the door of the store with knives in hand, that's when officers shot.

"OK, we've got shots fired because the subject was in the building," one officer said.

Barre was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the body camera footage released Thursday is from Officer Donnie Johnson who activated his camera within a few seconds after shots were fired.

"Because his camera was activated while powered off, rather than from a standby mode, the expected 30 second pre-event recording was not captured," a news release states.

"We are fortunate to have video evidence from the convenience store’s camera system, which we released the day of the incident."

Johnson was testing the body camera for TPD.

"He volunteered to test these cameras because he believes in the value of the technology for the Tulsa Police Department," the TPD release states.

Joshua Barre had been on the Tulsa County Sheriff's radar since May 31st, when the received a civil mental health pickup order. Tulsa Police said the mental health unit had made several attempts to locate Barre before Friday.

The three officers will be suspended until the internal and criminal investigations are complete.