OSU Gets Commitment From Former Douglass Star, Patrick McKaufman

Oklahoma State's football program just received a commitment on Wednesday from a former Frederick A. Douglass High School standout and perhaps the most versatile player the state of Oklahoma has seen in quite some time.

Patrick McKaufman is a tall 6-foot-6, but lanky 190-pound wide receiver from NEO that announced his commitment to OSU's 2018 recruiting class via Twitter.



Last season as a freshman, McKaufman grabbed 13 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. At Douglass, McKaufman excelled in four sports: football, basketball, track, and baseball. He started all four years as quarterback for the Trojan football team.

McKaufman spoke briefly about his love for OSU and being able to play with many familiar faces:

It feels great. Growing up I went to a lot of Cowboy camps starting in the fourth grade and from that point on, Oklahoma State gave people in my family and close friends opportunities that other D1 schools were hesitant about due to lack of size and ability to grow. That wasn't the case at OSU, they started off by offering a close friend to the family named Daytawion Lowe, then came Stephen Clark, Deondre Clark, Calvin Bundage, and Larry Joubert. For OSU to be my dream school ever since I was young and for my dream to come true is just a beautiful blessing. Being able to play with my best friend since grade school, Calvin Bundage, and my other close friends, Larry Joubert and Michael Coats. It also feels great to have family come support.

The McKaufman name didn't jump into the spotlight until his junior year, because of the two names that were more popular at the time, Deondre Clark and Stevie Clark. However, he waited his turn and stepped up when it was his turn to own the spotlight.

McKaufman is OSU's 16th commitment of the 2018 recruiting class and the third receiver.