43 OSU Athletes Earn Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Honors

The Big 12 announced its 2016-17 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Thursday, as 43 Oklahoma State student-athletes from ten different teams were included on the list. OSU had 10 student-athletes honored with a 4.00 grade point average, which marks the most of any school in the conference.



OSU's 43 total honorees also ranks among the top half of the league, with 441 total athletes included on the team that honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institution.



The 10 Cowboy and Cowgirl teams with honorees included baseball (7), men's basketball (1), equestrian (1), football (6), men's golf (1), soccer (7), men's tennis (1), women's tennis (2), men's track and field (3) and women's track and field (14).



Of the 46 student-athletes across the league who were nominated with 4.00 grade point averages, OSU accounted for 10 of them, including Trey Reeves (men's basketball/Accounting), Tanner Morgan (football/Accounting), Julia Lenhardt (soccer/General Business), Aliona Bolsova (women's tennis/Housing & Merchandising Design), Lena Ruppert (women's tennis/Undeclared), Ryan Smeeton (men's track and field/Mechanical Engineering), Ariane Ballner (women's track and field/Undeclared), Sarah Johnson (women's track and field/General Business), Michelle Magnani (women's track and field/Health Education & Promotion/Exercise & Health), and Gianna Moulis (women's track and field/Biochemistry & Molecular Biology).



Nominated by each institution's director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.



Additionally, the student-athlete must have participated in at least one of their team's scheduled contests and must have been a member of their respective team for their sport's entire NCAA Championship segment. The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.



Oklahoma State's 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Honorees (* denotes a 4.00 GPA)

Baseball

Brady Basso, Finance, Pearland, Texas

Peyton Battenfield, Sports Management, Claremore, Okla.

Cade Cabbiness, General Business, Bixby, Okla.

Ryan Cash, Management Plano, Texas

Cameron Dobbs, Undeclared, Dallas, Texas

Jonathan Heasley, Management, Plano, Texas

C.J. Varela, Accounting, Katy, Texas

Men's Basketball

Trey Reeves,* Accounting, Gans, Okla.

Equestrian

Hannah Janson, Management, Berkley, Mass.

Football

Chance Cook, Rangeland Ecology & Management, Canadian, Texas

AJ Green, Undeclared, DeSoto, Texas

Justice Hill, Finance, Tulsa, Okla.

Tanner Morgan,* Accounting, Ankeny, Iowa

Obinna Obialo, Undeclared, Coppell, Texas

Dillon Stoner, Marketing, Tulsa, Okla.

Men's Golf

Viktor Hovland, Undeclared, Oslo, Norway

Soccer

Claire Gantzer, Communication Sciences & Disorders, Plano, Texas

Dani Greenlee, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Rockwall, Texas

Elise Hawn, Marketing, Melissa, Texas

Jaci Jones, Undeclared, Mustang, Okla.

Julia Lenhardt,* General Business, Frisco, Texas

Charmé Morgan, Applied Exercise Science/Pre-Professional, Frisco, Texas

Kirsten Siragusa, Health Education & Promotion/Exercise & Health, Rowlett, Texas

Men's Tennis

Mathieu Scaglia, Undeclared, Frejus, France

Women's Tennis

Aliona Bolsova,* Housing & Merchandising Design, Palafrugell, Spain

Lena Ruppert,* Undeclared, Weiden, Germany

Men's Track & Field

Garrett Calhoun, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Boise, Idaho

Alec Haines, Management, Wildwood, Mo.

Ryan Smeeton,* Mechanical Engineering Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Women's Track & Field

Ariane Ballner,* Undeclared, Elmshorn, Germany

Haley Geissler, Pre-Veterinary Animal Science, Owasso, Okla.

Anna Gunter, Accounting, Bartlesville, Okla.

Kami Hankins, Health Education & Promotion/Exercise & Health, Edmond, Okla.

Sarah Johnson,* General Business, Edmond, Okla.

Sinclaire Johnson, Economics/Pre-Law, Longwood, Fla.

Fenja Krohn, Psychology, Elmshorn, Germany

Elliett Kulkin, Health Education & Promotion/Exercise & Health, Tulsa, Okla.

Michelle Magnani,* Health Education & Promotion/Exercise & Health, Moorpark, Calif.

Gianna Moulis,* Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Glenpool, Okla.

Kaylee Oyler, Pre-Veterinary Animal Science, Clinton, Okla.

Bailey Sutherlin, Mechanical Engineering/Pre-Medical, Ardmore, Okla.

Michaela Vasey, Psychology, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Kira White, Applied Exercise Science/Strength & Conditioning, Dallas, Texas