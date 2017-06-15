Outdoor Wedding Pavilion One Of Bartlesville's Hidden Gems - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Outdoor Wedding Pavilion One Of Bartlesville's Hidden Gems

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

On a hilltop west of Bartlesville stands an outdoor event pavilion like very few anywhere.

What a beautiful setting for an outdoor wedding — a footbridge on the right and a gazebo on the left, the pond and a one-of-a-kind 60 foot by 30 foot covered pavilion.

"I wouldn't think there are very many like it,"said Lloyd Umber:
Umber and Tom Hardgrave worked on the design for about six weeks before they ever cut any lumber. They had to get the design right for Keith Branham — this is his place.

"It's gonna be a wedding venue and event center," Branham said.

And he wanted it constructed in a particular style.

"Timber frame, I've just always been in love with it," Branham said.

They all describe it as a marriage of old-world commercial and industrial construction and modern technology.

"Every piece of this was fabricated, notched and mortised off site," Branham said. "Brought it out here and it all fit."

"Stay tuned, more to come."

