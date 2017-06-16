Storms Knock Out Power To Hundreds Across Green Country

Hundreds across Green Country are without power Friday morning after overnight storms.

There are outages reported in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Coweta and several other eastern Oklahoma communities and counties.

PSO has workers out now working to restore power. Crews with OG&E, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative and Lake Region Electric Cooperative are out as well working to restore power.

The utilities expect to have all power back on sometime this morning or this afternoon.

Utility outage map links:

PSO

OG&E

VVEC

LREC