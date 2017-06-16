Seizure Blamed For Driver Crashing Into Tulsa Home

Police say a man crashed his car into a home early Friday after having a seizure.

Police and firefighters were called to the home near 55th and 76th East Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Officers said two people inside the home heard the crash and found the driver still in the Toyota, revving the engine.

The crash damaged the home's front door and part of the living room.

The people in the house were not hurt. There is no word on the driver's condition.