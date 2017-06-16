ORU Women's Basketball Player Found Dead In Dorm

Oral Roberts University athletic officials say a member of the school's women's basketball team was found dead in her dorm room Thursday.

They identify the student as Ashley Beatty, a sophomore.

The school says no signs of foul play were found after ORU Security and Tulsa Police were called to the dorm.

“We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community, said Misti Cussen, Head Women’s Basketball Coach. “Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.”

“This is a profound loss for our entire department. We are deeply saddened to learn of Ashley’s passing,” said Mike Carter, ORU Director of Athletics.

“Our love and prayers are with her family, her teammates and her friends and our department will do everything in its power to support those who knew and loved Ashley.”

As a sophomore, ORU says she played in 28 games for the Golden Eagles, starting in 20 of those games. ORU says this season she averaged 22.5 minutes and 4.7 points per game.

Ashley Beatty was from Anadarko.

Details on a memorial service for Ashley Beatty are pending.