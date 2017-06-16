Broken Arrow Schools Using Food Truck To Curb Kids' Hunger Durin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Schools Using Food Truck To Curb Kids' Hunger During Summer Break

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

On Friday, the Curbside Café served chicken nuggets and french fries free to kids 18 and under.

Child Nutrition Coordinator Amy Wickersham says bringing the truck to the Family Aquatics Center is a perfect example of making lunch accessible.

"Sometimes we didn't get kids because they had transportation issues,” Wickersham said. “There wasn't a location close to them, and so we decided to take it to the kids"

Over at Indian Springs Apartments, the crowd is getting the same meal.

Cafeteria manager Lisa Holland serves 30-40 meals a day to the kids.

"I just love to see their faces and see how happy they are and just get them fed,” said Holland.

And each day, the kids will find something different in their sack lunch, from chicken fried steak to fresh fruit.

"They depend on this,” Holland stated. “This might be their only meal for the day."

At all ten locations, food truck or not, the school district's goal is the same.

"They have an opportunity to get some good nutrition and hopefully feed their little minds through the summer,” Wickersham said.

The food truck will make an appearance at the Family Aquatic Center Monday - Friday at 12:30 p.m.

For information on times and locations throughout the city all summer long, visit the following link: Broken Arrow Public Schools 

