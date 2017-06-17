Man Arrested In Connection With Tulsa's 39th Murder Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested In Connection With Tulsa's 39th Murder Of 2017

Derrick Mathes [Tulsa County jail] Derrick Mathes [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have arrested a 40-year-old Tulsa man in connection with the city's 39th homicide of 2017.

Derrick Mathes was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder early Saturday. 

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the victim's body was found along a walking path behind the Tulsa County jail Friday morning.  He says the victim, who was homeless, was also 40-years-old.  He says the victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Sgt. Walker says after talking with several homeless people in the area, they learned the victim had been in a fight with another person at about 11 p.m. on Thursday.  He says investigators found that person in the woods of nearby New Block Park. When questioned, Sgt. Walker says that person, who had been stabbed multiple times, admitted fighting with the victim, but denied killing him.

Sgt. Walker says additional witnesses told police Derrick Mathes had intervened in that fight and stabbed the victim multiple times.    

When police located Mathes, Sgt. Walker says he admitted being present, but denied having any part in the fight.  

After being questioned, Derrick Mathes was arrested.

