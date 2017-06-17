Tulsa Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Triple Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Triple Shooting

By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a triple shooting near the 5400 block of North Hartford. 

Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. when a man in his 20s, at a home near the location, started playing with a gun.

The gun went off and shot the man in the hand, police say. The bullet continued through his hand and into the girl's chest.

During the commotion, another man fell and a gun in his pocket went off and shot him in the leg, police say. 

A person in the home that was uninjured took all three victims to OSU Medical where the girl died, police say.

"It is so bizarre,” Tulsa Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said. “It’s really just a case of severe reckless handling of firearms and lack of respect for what they can do."

There was a nine-year-old in the home at the time, but that child was not injured officers say.

Officers told News On 6's Katiera Winfrey although the shooting appears to be an accident, someone will likely be charged. 

The people involved have not yet been identified. 

