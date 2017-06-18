Claremore Police Holds Bicycle Rodeo Class For Kids - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Police Holds Bicycle Rodeo Class For Kids

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Claremore's Police Department is focusing on bicycle safety this summer. They held a bicycle rodeo safety class Saturday. 

Kids got a chance to study the rules of the road, bicycle security and proper hand signals during the class. Some of the kids even went on a training ride with police officers.

With students out of school for the summer, police said now is the time to give children a safety refresher course.

"Just a few weeks ago we had an auto-pedestrian with a girl on a bicycle, and I don't believe she was wearing a helmet," said Eli Vang, Claremore Police Department.

"Some of that could've been avoided."

The police department gave away a bicycle helmet to the first 15 people who checked in for each session.

