Claremore Police Holds Bicycle Rodeo Class For Kids

Claremore's Police Department is focusing on bicycle safety this summer. They held a bicycle rodeo safety class Saturday.

Kids got a chance to study the rules of the road, bicycle security and proper hand signals during the class. Some of the kids even went on a training ride with police officers.

With students out of school for the summer, police said now is the time to give children a safety refresher course.

"Just a few weeks ago we had an auto-pedestrian with a girl on a bicycle, and I don't believe she was wearing a helmet," said Eli Vang, Claremore Police Department.

"Some of that could've been avoided."

The police department gave away a bicycle helmet to the first 15 people who checked in for each session.