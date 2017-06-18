Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash During OHP Pursuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Man Dies In Crash During OHP Pursuit

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was killed when he crashed his car into a tree while leading a trooper on a vehicle chase.

The OHP said Paul Kimble of Oklahoma City died when Saturday around 1:43 a.m. when his 2016 Dodge Charger went off the road in northeast Oklahoma City, crashed into the tree and overturned.

He was declared dead by the medical examiner of head and internal injuries. Kimble was not wearing a seat belt, a collision report states.

The name of the trooper involved in the chase was not immediately released.  The OHP said the crash remains under investigation and did not release why the trooper was pursuing Kimble.

