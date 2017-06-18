Oklahoma Man Lunges Mount Scott For Father Battling Cancer

On this Father's Day, an Oklahoma man accomplished a feat in the Wichita Mountains, all in honor of his dad.

Cody Wilburn made it to the top of Mount Scott, the second tallest peak in Oklahoma. However, he did it in a way you wouldn't expect.

It’s three miles to the summit of Mount Scott and Wilburn lunged all the way up the mountain in just over four hours. However, he said it was nothing compared to the uphill battle his dad faces each day.

“It's going to be a tribute to him,” Wilburn said while in training.

Lunge after lunge, Wilburn trained seven weeks for his "Lunge for Awareness" event.

“I'm a personal trainer for a living but I’m training for something much bigger than myself,” he said.

The training is all for his dad, Coy Wilburn, who is battling stage IV brain cancer.

“Two and a half months ago, he went from walking around like me or you to his quality of life, now, he's bound to a wheelchair, so it's been a tough deal,” Wilburn said.

After four surgeries and multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments, his dad faces a mountain of debt and recovery. So on Father's Day, just southwest of Oklahoma City, Cody Wilburn faced a mountain of his own to help raise awareness and funds for his dad.

“He's my hero, raced in motocross, he's a farmer, can fix anything, I mean he's that guy, he's kind of the Swiss Army knife of life,” he said. “I feel like it's the least I can do, you know, lunging the mountain.”

With a group of supporters by his side Sunday morning, he started the three-mile trek up Mount Scott.

Every step was captured live on Facebook, where it got 45,000 views. More than 1,000 people liked, loved, shared or commented. As he battled the physical and at times mental exhaustion, the support online and in person from friends, family and even strangers kept him going as he finally made it to the top. Too ill to make the trip, his dad watched from his bed at a nursing home.

“He's not a man of many words, but I’m pretty sure he's proud,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn spent the rest of the day with his dad and young daughter. If you would like to help the family, you can visit Coy Wilburn’s gofundme page.