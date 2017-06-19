Tulsa Man Hurt When ATV Flips At Lake Keystone

A 50-year-old Tulsa man was hurt when he rolled a Polaris 4-wheeler at Lake Keystone over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said William Raymond Crenshaw was taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition Sunday, June 18. He was driving the ATV on a trail down a steep embankment at Appalachia Bay around 6:30 p.m., a collision report states.

The report states Crenshaw tried to turn right to follow the shoreline, and the ATV rolled a half time landing on top of him.

The investigating trooper said Crenshaw wasn't wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash is listed as unsafe speed. Crenshaw was in apparently normal condition before he wrecked, according to the collision report.