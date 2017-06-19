Tulsa Police K-9 Finds 44 Pounds Of Meth During Traffic Stop - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police K-9 Finds 44 Pounds Of Meth During Traffic Stop

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A routine traffic stop ended in a big drug bust for Tulsa police.

It all started Sunday when police spotted a driver who didn't use his signal when turning onto Highway169 from 11th Street.

Police say the officer knew right away something wasn't quite right when he pulled over 58-year-old Kevin Jameson.

"There are different things that can cause an officer's — for lack of a better word — spidey sense, or to get an uneasy feeling about a car stop or about a person," says Tulsa Police Department Spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie.

The officer called for a drug dog.

Police say it didn't take long for the K-9 officer to lead them to 44 pounds of Methamphetamine hidden in the car. 

They say it has a street value of about $222,000 dollars.

"If our dogs were not there to alert to that Methamphetamine, that 44 pounds would've been taken to whoever it was supposed to be taken to and distributed it within our city," MacKenzie says.

Police arrested Jameson on a felony complaint of trafficking meth, along with failure to signal.

He remains in the Tulsa Jail in lieu of more than $25,000 bail.

