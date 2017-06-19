Denver Bronco And Bixby Native Chris Harris Jr. Reads To Community

Bixby native Chris Harris Jr. shared a common dream while growing up, playing in the National Football League. He ended up achieving that and more by winning a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, but as a child, his dream started by reading books about his sporting heroes.

Monday morning, Harris Jr. was back in Bixby to motivate children to do the same; to have a dream and to read on a consistent basis. He presented "Sports Storytime with Denver Broncos Cornerback Chris Harris Jr." for one hour. His plan was to read a few of his favorite children's books while talking about the importance of being healthy both physically and mentally.

He also supported the summer reading program through his foundation and provided prizes to those who complete the program.

"I stayed in that library. I feel like if they can do that, they can follow in my footsteps, go to college and get their degrees too," said Harris.

The summer reading program is for everyone, including adults and will last until August 5. You can register for the program and view a complete listing of the prizes at any Tulsa City-County Library or online at www.TulsaLibrary.org/summer or call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323.