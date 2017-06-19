Oklahoma City's Frontier City Roller Coaster Stuck Again - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma City's Frontier City Roller Coaster Stuck Again

By: Matthew Nuttle, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rescuers were once again called out to a stalled out Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City, Monday afternoon.

The ride was stuck in virtually the same location as the last time, back in early May. This time, crews at the park were able to get the ride working again, and it seems most of the riders chose to stay on and complete their ride.

This is the fifth time the ride has gotten stuck in that location since 2008. The roller coaster has also gotten stuck in June 2016. And before then, it malfunctioned in August 2014 and August 2008. 

