Sand Springs Woman Enters Blind Guilty Plea In Child Sex Abuse Case

A Sand Springs woman accused of child sexual abuse entered a blind guilty plea Monday.

Dana Langley, 44, was supposed to have a jury trial on June 19 on the sex abuse charges, as well as enabling abuse and lewd molestation.

She'll be sentenced in August.

5/18/2017 Related Story: Sand Springs Couple Claims Child Abuse Was Sex Education, Affidavit States

Langley's boyfriend, 26-year-old James Booker, is also charged in the case. He was charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

He's due back in court in August.

Court documents say the two claimed the sex was "educational" because the girl had asked them questions.