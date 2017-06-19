Man Arrested, Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Whataburger At Gunpoint

Tulsa Police arrested a man today they say robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.

Officers say Demario Adams robbed the Whataburger on East 41st street last month.

Police say they found DNA on gloves and a mask near the crime scene and connected it to Adams.

Police are investigating whether he might be responsible for four other recent Whataburger robberies.