A Slow Warm-Up Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Looks like a rather uneventful weather week ahead of us until a front nears the state Friday night into Saturday bringing another good chance of showers and storms back to the region.   The weak northwest flow pattern will remain during the next 60 hours and may bring a few spotty showers or storms closer to the northern sections Wednesday night into Thursday but the odds remain rather low. 

Highs today will be in the lower 90s along with sunshine and a return of south winds.   Basically, our heat and humidity will slowly increase over the next few days but will not return with 70-degree dew points until Thursday and Friday. 

One item of interest this morning is the possible tropical formation in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.   Models have been hinting at this system for several days and it now appears possible for formation to occur soon.   Some data will bring this system across part of East TX or Western Louisiana later this week while ejecting the system to the northeast of the state Friday and into the weekend.  This system may have an impact on the available moisture for our weekend front and it may also have some impact on the timing of the front.   It’s too early to know the specifics at this point.   We’ve continued to offer a forecast with increasing storm chances Friday night into Saturday.   But the possible tropical system may change the timing.   EURO data supports the front not crossing the area until Saturday night or early Sunday morning while other operational data support the boundary crossing the area Friday night into Saturday morning.   Regardless…the data also support another noticeable cool-down Sunday with lows back in the lower 60s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.   Not bad for the 1st full weekend of summer.

Our morning lows will be in the 60s.   South winds will return this afternoon with highs moving into the lower 90s.

Slightly warmer conditions will return Wednesday with lows near 7o and highs in the lower 90s along with south winds around 10 to 20 mph. 

There will be a slight chance of storms Thursday morning with lows in the lower to mid-70s.  Highs will return into the mid-90s with south winds.

Friday into Saturday supports another increasing chance of storms.  Temps will be in the 70os for lows and the lower upper 80s or lower 90s for Highs Saturday.   Daytime highs will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday with north winds.  

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

