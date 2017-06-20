Knife Used During Tulsa Convenience Store Robbery

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Tulsa convenience store clerk with a knife early Tuesday.

At around 1 a.m. officers were called to the QuikTrip at 36th and Peoria after getting a robbery alarm.

The store's clerk says the pair entered the store, one showed a knife and demanded cash. After getting the money and what police said was several other items, the pair ran out of store.

Police say the clerk was not injured during the robbery.