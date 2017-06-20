Broken Arrow Manufacturing Company To Expand Operations, Facilit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Manufacturing Company To Expand Operations, Facility

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow company's manufacturing facility is expanding its local plant.  

The city says Alfa Laval, located at 1201 South 9th Street, will be creating what it calls a "Competence Center" next door to its current facility.

That new facility will house the operations for its Alfa Laval Spiral Heat Exchanger Range.

"Alfa Laval’s decision to concentrate some of its manufacturing in Oklahoma showcases that our state has much to offer international companies,” said Governor Mary Fallin. 

“We have positioned ourselves well in the global marketplace, and I am pleased that they have chosen to invest in our state.”

Broken Arrow says Alfa Laval existing facility will be improved to make it a more updated manufacturing space. 

"We are pleased that Alfa Laval selected Broken Arrow as the site of its planned manufacturing facility,” said Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond.  

“Broken Arrow's skilled workforce, pro-business mindset and job acquisition efforts positioned us for this outstanding investment in our community."

The project to make those improvements will begin later this year with completion by the end of 2018.

According to Alfa Laval, the company is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions, based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. 

The company says it products help their customers to heat, cool, separate and transport products in multiple industries world-wide.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.