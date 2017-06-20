Broken Arrow Manufacturing Company To Expand Operations, Facility

A Broken Arrow company's manufacturing facility is expanding its local plant.

The city says Alfa Laval, located at 1201 South 9th Street, will be creating what it calls a "Competence Center" next door to its current facility.

That new facility will house the operations for its Alfa Laval Spiral Heat Exchanger Range.

"Alfa Laval’s decision to concentrate some of its manufacturing in Oklahoma showcases that our state has much to offer international companies,” said Governor Mary Fallin.

“We have positioned ourselves well in the global marketplace, and I am pleased that they have chosen to invest in our state.”

Broken Arrow says Alfa Laval existing facility will be improved to make it a more updated manufacturing space.

"We are pleased that Alfa Laval selected Broken Arrow as the site of its planned manufacturing facility,” said Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond.

“Broken Arrow's skilled workforce, pro-business mindset and job acquisition efforts positioned us for this outstanding investment in our community."

The project to make those improvements will begin later this year with completion by the end of 2018.

According to Alfa Laval, the company is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions, based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company says it products help their customers to heat, cool, separate and transport products in multiple industries world-wide.