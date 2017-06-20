OU Safety Suspended Indefinitely After Stolen Property Accusatio - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OU Safety Suspended Indefinitely After Stolen Property Accusations

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A University of Oklahoma football player was suspended from the team indefinitely after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Monday night, head coach Lincoln Riley and OU announced that junior safety Will Sunderland was suspended indefinitely from the Sooners football team. 

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Sunderland sold a PlayStation to CDR Electronics back in March. Employees later discovered that the console had been stolen. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Sunderland's arrest last week, but he hasn't been taken into custody.

Sunderland is a native of Midwest City, Oklahoma and is a former star at Midwest City High School. He played in a total of 16 games for the Sooners and recorded 18 tackles and one interception towards the end of the Red River Rivalry game. 

Expectations were high for Sunderland to be a contender for one of the starting safety spots for the 2017-2018 football season. 

Typically, with these types of suspensions, players get reinstated after the legal process concludes, especially in misdemeanor offenses like this. From what has been reported, Sunderland hasn't gotten in any other legal trouble during his time at OU. For more severe cases, players are usually dismissed from the team. 

