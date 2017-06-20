Rep. Steve Russell Calls School Improvement Grants 'Wasteful Spending'

Congressman Steve Russell's latest version of "Waste Watch" targets education.

He points out the $7 billion President Obama allocated for school improvement grants.

Russell says the issues with education in America are systemic and can't be fixed with just money.

"For every million dollars that is wasted, 96 Oklahomans have to work all year long to pay their taxes so we can waste it,” explained Russell. “This madness has to stop."

The Congressman says right now the national debt now is at $19 trillion.