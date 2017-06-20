Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint

A Broken Arrow man has been arrested after he was accused of abusing a 1-year-old girl.

Police said it happened at the babysitter's house and the man, Jacob Dennis, is the 17-year-old babysitter's fiance.

Police said the girl's father told them he picked his daughter up from the babysitter's house, where she lives with her fiance and mother.

He said after being home a couple of hours, he went to change his daughter's diaper and that's when he noticed it was filled with blood.

The parents rushed the baby to the hospital and she was sent to Hillcrest Medical Center for a rape exam, according to an affidavit. A doctor then told police the girl's injuries are consistent with child sexual abuse.

Police said the babysitter told the parents she didn't know how the baby got injured and said her fiance, Jacob Dennis, had changed the girl's diaper and was alone with the girl about five minutes.

Police said she and Dennis were arguing because she didn't feel he was doing enough to help with their 5-month-old baby.

Police said when they tried to interview Dennis about what happened, he didn't show up and instead, his mother told officers, she had hired an attorney.

Officers arrested Dennis for abuse. Dennis has since bonded out of jail.

News On 6 called his mother's house and a woman answered. The woman said it was the babysitter who was involved and they were just looking for somebody to blame.

Dennis' attorney said it was too soon to comment.