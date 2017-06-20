Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Dennis Jacob Dennis
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man has been arrested after he was accused of abusing a 1-year-old girl.

Police said it happened at the babysitter's house and the man, Jacob Dennis, is the 17-year-old babysitter's fiance.

Police said the girl's father told them he picked his daughter up from the babysitter's house, where she lives with her fiance and mother.

He said after being home a couple of hours, he went to change his daughter's diaper and that's when he noticed it was filled with blood.

The parents rushed the baby to the hospital and she was sent to Hillcrest Medical Center for a rape exam, according to an affidavit. A doctor then told police the girl's injuries are consistent with child sexual abuse.

Police said the babysitter told the parents she didn't know how the baby got injured and said her fiance, Jacob Dennis, had changed the girl's diaper and was alone with the girl about five minutes. 

Police said she and Dennis were arguing because she didn't feel he was doing enough to help with their 5-month-old baby.

Police said when they tried to interview Dennis about what happened, he didn't show up and instead, his mother told officers, she had hired an attorney.

Officers arrested Dennis for abuse. Dennis has since bonded out of jail. 

News On 6 called his mother's house and a woman answered.  The woman said it was the babysitter who was involved and they were just looking for somebody to blame. 

Dennis' attorney said it was too soon to comment.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.