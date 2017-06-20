Tulsa Youth Wrestlers Get A Lesson From Olympic Athletes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Youth Wrestlers Get A Lesson From Olympic Athletes

Youth wrestlers in the Tulsa area got a training lesson today from some of the best of the best. 

Olympic athletes led the one day clinic put on at the Cox Convention Center. Organizers say this is a fun way for kids to learn the fundamentals of the sport. 

"Just like anything else, you want to get them the right foundation, get them the proper skills, the proper technique and that's the way to get them better and have them succeed later in life," said Junior Director, Wes Ruth. 

Some of the best youth wrestlers in the country will be in Tulsa tomorrow for a nationwide competition. That'll also be happening at the Cox Convention Center. 

Matches through Saturday are open to the public. 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
