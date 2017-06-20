Tulsa Woman Faces 6 Federal Charges In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A Tulsa woman has been charged with six counts of child sexual abuse for sexually abusing her 1-year-old daughter, recording the abuse and then sending the videos to her boyfriend in Florida.

Jerrica Lackey, 29, is charged with child sexual abuse of a child under 12.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed June 20, 2017, Lackey's offenses include sexual exploitation of a child, distribution and/or receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

The document shows the offenses took place between March 2017 and May 16, 2017.

According to the FBI Special Agent's report in the criminal complaint, Lackey recorded herself abusing the baby and she also took nude photos of the baby.

The agent stated that Lackey then sent the videos and photos to her boyfriend in Florida, who Lackey said requested the photos and videos. She said her boyfriend would get mad and "punish" her if she forgot to send the images and videos, the document shows.

According to the complaint, Lackey called 911 on May 16, 2017, to notify them that she'd molested her child. Lackey called 911 after the baby's father showed up to her home and borrowed her cell phone to make a call, but noticed messages from Lackey's boyfriend.

The father checked the messages and saw that the man referred to a mobile app called 'Kik,' and when the father opened the app he saw pictures and videos of Lackey and their daughter, according to the document.

The father then took the baby and told Lackey he was reporting her to the police and turning in her phone.

It was then that Lackey called 911.

She was taken into custody on May 22.

Lackey will appear in Tulsa County court on June 30th.