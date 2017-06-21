Michigan Airport Evacuated After Police Officer Stabbed

A police officer was in critical condition after being stabbed Wednesday morning at the international airport in Flint, Michigan, authorities said.

A government source told CBS Saginaw affiliate WNEM-TV that an airport police officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public part of the main terminal at Bishop International Airport. A suspect was in custody, the source said.

The Michigan State Police said the officer was in critical condition.

The police said the FBI was the lead agency investigating the incident. The government source told CBS News authorities were sweeping the airport with canine teams.

The airport posted on Facebook that the airport was evacuated. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The state police said that the airport was closed.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

WNEM reports that the police chief has stationed officers around Flint City Hall until further notice.

"At this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe," Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement.