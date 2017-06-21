Fatal Car Crash In Delaware County Overnight

According to Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore, an 18-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Mike Bouziden witnessed a white truck travel passed him at a high rate of speed on County Road 630, a news release states.

Bouziden said his initial intention was to stop the truck but he had a hard time catching up due to a large dust cloud from the truck. Bouziden then went further north and found the truck which had crashed. By this time, the truck had already hit a tree and overturned, the Sheriff said.

The driver was identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as Shane Russell from Grove. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Kelton Pair, 18, was the lone passenger found in the truck and was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Russell's body was released to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will assist in the investigation, according to the Sheriff.