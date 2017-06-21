Young Drivers Showcase Racing Skills In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Young Drivers Showcase Racing Skills In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Kid drivers are in Tulsa racing their quarter midget cars.

“We start racing at five. They can race until 16,” said Bethany Eldred with the Tulsa Quarter Midget Association.

The kids are divided into classes based on age and experience.

Wednesday, Rob Maddux and his 9-year-old son Payton were getting their car ready.

This isn’t anything new; there has been kid racing here since 1957.

Chuck Helt is a veteran of the early days.

"I raced here in 1959," he said.

Since then he's watched his son, daughter and grandkids race.

"We've had three generations on this track," Helt said. “And I still hang out, yes, because it's fun."

They race most Friday nights in the summer.

If you’d like to root them on, you can find the schedule and more information here.

