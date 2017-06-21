Suspect In Custody After Shots Fired At Tulsa Police

One person is in custody after Tulsa Police surrounded a house near East 25th and South Garnett Wednesday.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 6:00 p.m. and when they arrived, they said a man inside a home came out, fired and police and ran back inside.

The Special Operations Team was activated and surrounded the house for over an hour before the man inside was taken into custody.

Police have not released the man’s name.