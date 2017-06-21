Tulsa House Surrounded After Shots Fired At Police

Tulsa Police have a house surrounded after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon.

Right now there is a heavy police presence near East 25th and South Garnett.

Police responded to the area for a shots fired call. they said when they arrived a person in the home came out, fired at police then ran back inside.

The Special Operations Team has been activated and the house is surrounded.

Part of South Garnett is blocked while police are on the scene.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information becomes available.