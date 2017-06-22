Front To Bring Chance of Rain For The Weekend For Oklahoma

Tracking a Tropical Storm and a cool front.More >>
Chance overnight storms and another chance on Father's Day. Also, still hot and humid until we get a brief break Sunday.
Tropical storm Cindy is moving onshore this morning and is located across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Our main issues revolve around a southward moving cold front Friday into Saturday, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and a possible 2nd front or system Sunday.
