Bartlesville Man Killed In Osage County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old Bartlesville man died Wednesday when his car went left of center on an Osage County highway southwest of Bartlesville and ran into an SUV going the other direction.

Troopers said the crash happened just south of the intersection of the Highway 60/123 intersection just before 2:30 p.m.

Troopers said Michael Long's 2008 Chevy Cobalt was northbound on Highway 123 when it struck a 2003 Dodge Durango headed south. He was taken to the Bartlesville hospital where he died.

The SUV's driver, Tammy Wilson, 58, of Pawhuska was flown to a Tulsa hospital and admitted with multiple injuries.

Three Pawhuska passengers in the Dodge Durango, a 30-year-old woman and two children were taken to the Bartlesville hospital where they were all treated and released.

The OHP says both drivers were pinned in the wreckage for about 15 minutes after the crash.