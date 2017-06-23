Atoka Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing Lawn Mower - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Atoka Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing Lawn Mower

Posted: Updated:
Gary Ratliff [KXII photo] Gary Ratliff [KXII photo]
ATOKA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested an Atoka man Friday after they say he drunkenly left the scene of an injury crash while on his riding lawn mower.

Troopers told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, that Gary Ratliff, 61, was seen riding his lawn mower against traffic on the side of Highway 7 Friday morning.

The OHP says a PSO truck managed to void the mower but then an Atoka County worker in a gravel truck couldn't slow down fast enough to swerve around Ratliff and collided with the ,mower, knocking them both into a ditch.

"All these cars backed up and we saw all these cops come in from town," said Kelsey James, who lives near the crash site.

Troopers said Ratliff rode off on the lawn mower but the OHP arrested him a short time later.

"All I heard was a drunk guy on a lawn mower causing an accident, which is really a first for me to hear around here," Lydia Thomas said, who lives in Atoka.

The county truck was heavily damaged and the driver was treated at a hospital. The driver of the PSO truck was uninjured.

Gary Ratliff remains in the Atoka County Jail.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.